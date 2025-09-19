Markets

Air Canada Announces Significant Changes To Regional Network

September 19, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), Friday announced some significant changes to its regional network in order to capitalize on travel demand in growing markets.

The airline plans to introduce new flights connecting Ottawa to both Fredericton and Moncton beginning December 15, 2025, and non-stop flights from Vancouver to Fort McMurray starting December 2, 2025.

Additionally, the company is also increasing flights from Toronto to Sudbury as of February 1, 2026.

In light of these changes, the company intends to suspend operations to Bathurst and to North Bay effective January 30, 2026, for commercial viability reasons.

