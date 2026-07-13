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Air Canada Announces New Tentative 4-Year Collective Agreement With IAMAW

July 13, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Air Canada (AC.TO) announced a new tentative collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers or IAMAW, recognizing the contributions and skills of the company's employees, effective April 1, 2026.

The IAMAW group represents the airline's 11,000 Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support or TMOS group, including Technical Operations, Airports and Cargo, Logistics and Supply employees.

The four-year agreement, which would remain in place until March 31, 2030, is subject to ratification by the union membership, which is expected to be completed over the coming days.

On June 10, the company's stock closed trading at C$24.45, down 1.49 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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