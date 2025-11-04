Air Canada Announces Drop In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$264.00 million, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$2.035 billion, or C$5.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Air Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$223 million or C$0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to C$5.774 billion from C$6.106 billion last year.

Air Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$264.00 Mln. vs. C$2.035 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.88 vs. C$5.38 last year. -Revenue: C$5.774 Bln vs. C$6.106 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.