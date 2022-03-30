Air Canada Announces 2022 Outlook; Issues 2022-2024 Key Targets

(RTTNews) - Air Canada announced, for 2022, it targets an annual EBITDA margin of about 8 to 11 percent. The company plans to increase its 2022 ASM capacity by about 150 percent from 2021 ASM levels, or about 75 percent of 2019 ASM levels.

The company's long-term targets include: an annual EBITDA margin of about 19 percent for full year 2024, an annual return on invested capital of about 15 percent by year-end 2024, and 2024 full year ASM capacity of about 95 percent of 2019 ASM levels. The projected cumulative free cash flow generation is about C$3.5 billion for the 2022-2024 period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.