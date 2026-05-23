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Air Canada And Unifor Reach Tentative Deal

May 23, 2026 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Unifor, the union representing approximately 6,000 of its employees. These include contact centre staff, customer relations teams, concierge services, airport in-terminal agents, and those managing customer journeys across the airline.

The agreement acknowledges the professionalism and contributions of Air Canada's frontline airport and customer service agents. It also establishes a framework to support the airline's future growth while ensuring recognition of the workforce's vital role.

Details of the new agreement will remain confidential until a ratification vote is conducted by Unifor members, which is expected to be completed within the next month. Final approval will also require endorsement by Air Canada's Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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