Air Canada and Transat terminate planned deal after EU advises against it

Adds background

April 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO and Transat AT Inc TRZ.TO said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being advised by European Commission that it would not approve the deal.

Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package.

Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($150.19 million) deal for Transat, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.

The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada has agreed to pay a C$12.5 million termination payment to Transat.

($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.