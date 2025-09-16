Markets

Air Canada And CUPE Move Wage Talks For Flight Attendants To Arbitration

September 16, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Tuesday announced that the wage component of their tentative agreement for flight attendants will proceed directly to arbitration.

The four-year deal, reached in August, was not ratified by members but included wage, pension, and benefit improvements, as well as an updated structure for ground duty compensation.

To avoid potential disruption, both parties had previously agreed that unresolved wage matters would move through mediation, and if necessary, arbitration under the Canada Industrial Relations Board's order. On September 12, CUPE requested to bypass mediation, a move Air Canada accepted in the interest of cooperation.

This decision ensures that flight attendants will receive wage increases and retroactive pay dating back to April 2025 while guaranteeing normal flight operations continue without interruption.

AC.TO is currently trading at 18.89 CAD, down 0.09 CAD or 0.47 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.