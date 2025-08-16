Air Canada And Air Canada Rouge Suspend Flights Amid CUPE Flight Attendant Strike

(RTTNews) - Air Canada announced that it has suspended all operations of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge due to a strike by its 10,000 flight attendants represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The strike took effect at 12:58 am Eastern Time on August 16, 2025.

The company noted that Flights by Air Canada Express, which are operated by third-party airlines, are not affected.

