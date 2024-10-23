News & Insights

Markets

Air Canada, AirBaltic Announce Codeshare Agreement

October 23, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air Canada and airBaltic Wednesday announced a codeshare agreement providing customers additional, convenient travel options when flying between Canada and Europe's Baltic states.

Effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, Air Canada's marketing code will be placed on 10 routes operated by airBaltic, enabling customers to travel conveniently to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on a single ticket.

The routes include the capital cities of Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia) and Tallinn (Estonia) from several European gateways, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Also effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, airBaltic's marketing code will be placed on two routes operated by Air Canada from Toronto to Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.