Air Canada, AirBaltic Announce Codeshare Agreement

(RTTNews) - Air Canada and airBaltic Wednesday announced a codeshare agreement providing customers additional, convenient travel options when flying between Canada and Europe's Baltic states.

Effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, Air Canada's marketing code will be placed on 10 routes operated by airBaltic, enabling customers to travel conveniently to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on a single ticket.

The routes include the capital cities of Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia) and Tallinn (Estonia) from several European gateways, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Also effective for travel beginning November 6, 2024, airBaltic's marketing code will be placed on two routes operated by Air Canada from Toronto to Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

