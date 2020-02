Air Canada adjusted quarterly profit drops 14.5%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO on Tuesday reported a 14.5% fall in adjusted quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.

Canada's largest carrier reported an adjusted net income of C$47 million ($35.5 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$55 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 4.8% C$4.43 billion.

($1 = 1.3257 Canadian dollars)

