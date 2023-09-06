Air Canada (ACDVF) to Introduce More European Flights in 2024

Air Canada ACDVF announced its plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid, commencing in May of the following year, as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule. This strategic move comes on the heels of the recovery in international travel, especially on trans-Atlantic routes, during the past summer. Air Canada aims to capitalize on this recovery trend and operate next year at the trans-Atlantic capacity level that was prevalent in peak summer 2019 (pre-coronavirus era).

At the center of this announcement is the new Montreal-Madrid flight, which will be the only year-round service connecting these two cities. It complements the airline's existing Toronto-Madrid flights, offering both leisure and business travelers more options for their travel plans. This expansion signifies Air Canada's commitment to meeting the rising demand for international travel and providing customers with greater flexibility.

The Montreal-Madrid route will be operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring three cabin classes — Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Additionally, all passengers have the opportunity to accumulate and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program. Eligible customers will also benefit from priority check-in, access to Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other perks where available.

Air Canada's extensive network will make it the leading Canadian carrier across the Atlantic in the summer of 2024. The airline's hubs in Toronto and Montreal are poised to rank third and fifth largest, respectively, in North America in terms of average daily trans-Atlantic seats. Air Canada has a clear commitment to further expand the trans-Atlantic footprint of both hubs in the years to come.

This expansion-related announcement goes beyond the Montreal-Madrid route. Air Canada is also set to increase flight frequencies from Toronto to several European destinations, including Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Lisbon, London and Manchester during the summer of 2024. Seasonal services to Brussels and Edinburgh will also begin earlier in the year than in 2023, starting on May 1 and Mar 1, respectively. From Montreal, the airline is boosting its flights to Athens, Barcelona, Lisbon and Nice. Flights to Copenhagen and Amsterdam will also start earlier than in the summer of 2023.

Wrapping Up

Air Canada's expansion into the trans-Atlantic market, including the new Montreal-Madrid route, is a positive development that could have a favorable impact on the airline's stock. The increased capacity and focus on customer loyalty position Air Canada to capitalize on the recovering travel industry. However, it's essential to consider potential risks and uncertainties, such as fuel price fluctuations and competitive pressures in the airline industry. Investors should closely monitor these factors and assess how Air Canada manages them in its expansion strategy.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Air Canada currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider stocks like United Airlines UAL and Air Transport Services ATSG. UAL and ATSG currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

United Airlines is seeing a steady recovery in domestic and international air travel demand. Owing to this, UAL expects revenues for the September quarter to grow 10-13% year over year. Our projection for third-quarter total revenues hints at an increase of 11.4% year over year.

For third-quarter 2023, United Airlines anticipates capacity to improve 16% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has been revised 14.2% upward over the past 60 days.

An uptrend with respect to e-commerce, even in the post-pandemic scenario, is a huge positive for Air Transport Services. It is the primary driver behind an uptick in demand for midsize air freighters.

Driven by the upbeat demand, ATSG delivered a record six converted freighters under lease in a month to its customers worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s current-year earnings has been revised 11.2% upward over the past 60 days.

