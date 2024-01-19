Air Canada (ACDVF) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Air Canada (ACDVF) ended the recent trading session at $13.57, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 3.36% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Air Canada in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Canada. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.53% higher within the past month. Air Canada is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Air Canada is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.04. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.09 for its industry.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

