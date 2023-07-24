Air Canada (ACDVF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Air Canada (ACDVF) closed at $19.48, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Air Canada as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 126.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Canada should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Air Canada is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Air Canada's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.51.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACDVF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

