Air Canada (ACDVF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Air Canada (ACDVF) closed the latest trading day at $14.16, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.57% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Air Canada in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Canada should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Air Canada boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Air Canada currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 198, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

