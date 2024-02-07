Air Canada (ACDVF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Air Canada (ACDVF) reached $13.83, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Air Canada in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 16, 2024.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Air Canada. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.53% increase. Air Canada presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Air Canada has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.17, which means Air Canada is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.