Air Canada abandons financial forecasts amid coronavirus outbreak

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

March 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it was withdrawing its forecasts for the first quarter and full-year 2020 and 2021, as the coronavirus outbreak hurts travel demand.

