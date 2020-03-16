Air Canada abandons financial forecasts amid coronavirus outbreak

March 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it was withdrawing its forecasts for the first quarter and full-year 2020 and 2021, as the coronavirus outbreak hurts travel demand.

