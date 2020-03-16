Air Canada abandons financial forecasts amid coronavirus outbreak
Air Canada said on Monday it was withdrawing its forecasts for the first quarter and full-year 2020 and 2021, as the coronavirus outbreak hurts travel demand. [nCNWFmr3ra] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) nL4N2B9552
March 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it was withdrawing its forecasts for the first quarter and full-year 2020 and 2021, as the coronavirus outbreak hurts travel demand.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- China approves use of Roche drug in battle against coronavirus complications