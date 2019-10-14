Companies

Air Arabia to decide on new aircraft orders by Jan 2020 - CEO

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Budget airline Air Arabia will make a decision on ordering new aircraft by January 2020, its chief executive said on Monday.

The decision will be made in the last part of 2019 or in January next year, Adel Ali said at a conference in Dubai. He said the company would order around 115 to 120 planes and is looking at Airbus A220 aircraft and the Boeing 737 MAX. Air Arabia's current fleet consists of Airbus A320 planes.

