$AIP stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIP stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,642,032 of trading volume.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AIP:

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 351,829 shares for an estimated $3,608,414 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 74,323 shares for an estimated $766,344 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 63,101 shares for an estimated $580,664 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,616 shares for an estimated $526,467 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,778 shares for an estimated $173,331 .

. PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,648 shares for an estimated $122,383 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $115,429.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AIP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIP forecast page.

You can track data on $AIP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.