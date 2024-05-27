AIP Realty Trust Extends Offering Deadline

AIP Realty Trust A (TSE:AIP.U) has released an update.

AIP Realty Trust has announced the extension of its non-brokered offering’s price reservation by an additional 30 days, aiming to close further tranches by June 27, 2024. The offering involves up to 6 million Preferred Units at $0.50 each to raise up to $3 million, with $550,000 already secured in the first tranche. Funds raised will support working capital and general corporate activities, with final completion contingent on TSX Venture Exchange approval.

