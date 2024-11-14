AIP Realty Trust Expands with Major Acquisition

AIP Realty Trust A (TSE:AIP.U) has released an update.
AIP Realty Trust has announced a significant acquisition of AllTrades Industrial Properties, aiming to expand its portfolio of light industrial assets. The transaction involves a strategic investment from Plymouth Industrial OP, LP, with an anticipated purchase price of up to $78.7 million. This move represents a major step in AIP’s expansion plans within the industrial real estate market.
