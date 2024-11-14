News & Insights

Stocks

AIP Realty Trust Expands with Major Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIP Realty Trust A (TSE:AIP.U) has released an update.

AIP Realty Trust has announced a significant acquisition of AllTrades Industrial Properties, aiming to expand its portfolio of light industrial assets. The transaction involves a strategic investment from Plymouth Industrial OP, LP, with an anticipated purchase price of up to $78.7 million. This move represents a major step in AIP’s expansion plans within the industrial real estate market.

For further insights into TSE:AIP.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.