AIP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arteris Inc (Symbol: AIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.61, changing hands as high as $6.76 per share. Arteris Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIP's low point in its 52 week range is $3.27 per share, with $20.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.71.

