AIOT Q4 Earnings Call Signals Back-Half Growth Push

Powerfleet, Inc. AIOT used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a forward-looking message: the transformation phase is giving way to a year centered on margin expansion, cash generation and larger enterprise deployments. Revenue and adjusted earnings both topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but management’s focus stayed on fiscal 2027 execution.

The call mattered because executives framed the next year as increasingly second-half weighted, with the South African National Treasury rollout, cost actions and newer channel relationships expected to do more of the work later in the year.

AIOT Sets Up a Heavier Second Half

Chief executive officer Steve Towe said Powerfleet has now delivered on the first stage of its combination thesis, pointing to scale, technology integration and financial discipline as the base for the next leg of growth. He emphasized that the company did not trade away growth to capture synergies, and instead exited the year with stronger recurring revenue momentum.

Chief financial officer David Wilson reinforced that point by outlining a fiscal 2027 model in which revenue builds through the year and adjusted EBITDA expands faster than sales. Management guided for revenue of $485 million to $490 million, adjusted EBITDA of $122 million to $125 million and free cash flow of $30 million to $35 million.

That setup comes with a clear timing caveat. Wilson said sales investments and optimization spending land early, while the revenue and cost benefits arrive later, making quarterly progression less linear than the full-year outlook suggests.

PowerFleet Leans on Services Mix and Synergies

The quarter itself supported management’s margin narrative. Revenue rose 11% year over year to $114.5 million, while services revenue climbed 14% to $92.9 million and accounted for more than 81% of total revenue. Gross margin expanded to 56.5%, and adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $26.4 million, with margin reaching 23.1%.

That performance also came in ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.00, while revenue topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.9 million. The reported revenue surprise was 1.4%.

Towe and Wilson tied the stronger profitability directly to a higher recurring services mix and the realization of more than $34 million in annualized synergy savings over the past two years. That combination remains central to the investment case management presented on the call.

PowerFleet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PowerFleet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PowerFleet, Inc. Quote

AIOT Puts South Africa at the Center

The biggest strategic growth lever remains the South African National Treasury contract. Management described it as the largest win in company history, with an anticipated total contract value of $100 million to $120 million over a minimum five-year term. Deployment planning is underway for 60,000 assets, with revenue expected to ramp over the next 18 months.

Towe told analysts the contract can broaden beyond the initial scope as PowerFleet proves out the deployment. He also framed it as an important public-sector proof point that could support similar opportunities in other markets.

At the same time, Wilson made clear that this opportunity contributes to the back-end weighting of fiscal 2027. Upfront device investment and deployment timing pressure first-half cash flow, even as the company expects payment terms to help offset that burden over time.

PowerFleet Expands Its Commercial Reach

Beyond South Africa, management highlighted strong traction in the company’s highest-value offerings. AI Video bookings grew more than 50% in fiscal 2026, onsite revenue rose 39% in the fourth quarter, and fourth-quarter ARR increased 13% year over year. Towe also said the quarter marked the strongest retention period in two years.

Those products matter because they are opening larger enterprise doors. Management said onsite and AI Video now represent 65% of the pipeline, up from 50% entering fiscal 2026, and described the onsite suite as an effective land-and-expand entry point into broader customer operations.

The channel story is widening too. Towe described Accenture as a new business development relationship aimed at large digital transformation programs, though he said the revenue contribution is more weighted to late fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

AIOT Q&A Sharpens the Execution Debate

Analyst questions centered on timing, not direction. A Roth Capital analyst pressed management on how revenue and services growth should ramp across fiscal 2027, and Wilson responded with unusually explicit cadence commentary, including a roughly 48% to 52% first-half to second-half revenue split and a more second-half-weighted EBITDA profile than in fiscal 2026.

A Craig-Hallum analyst pushed on why Accenture chose PowerFleet and whether the South Africa contract could expand. Towe’s answer underscored the value of the company’s warehouse data, integrated Unity platform, and ability to support broader data use cases once deployments are live.

A Raymond James analyst asked about bookings and channel mix, prompting management to disclose that indirect channels represented 30% of new business in the fourth quarter, versus 70% direct. That added useful context around how PowerFleet is scaling go-to-market without relying solely on direct sales.

PowerFleet Leaves Little Ambiguity on Priorities

The call’s overall tone was confident but operationally grounded. Towe presented fiscal 2027 as a year to amplify revenue growth, compound EBITDA, and strengthen the balance sheet, while Wilson kept returning to execution timing and cash conversion rather than making broader claims.

That posture left investors with a fairly clear roadmap. PowerFleet is asking the market to judge the business on whether enterprise wins, recurring-services mix and optimization savings convert into the second-half improvement management laid out.

Zacks Signals Stay Mixed for AIOT

AIOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of C, Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, Style Scores can help distinguish stocks with stronger value, growth, and momentum characteristics, but they are meant to complement, not override, the Zacks Rank. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That matters here. A strong VGM Score can point to attractive combined style characteristics, yet the Zacks framework is clear that stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 are not favored even when some Style Scores look appealing. As always, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move in the wake of newly reported results.







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