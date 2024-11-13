News & Insights

Stocks

Aion Therapeutic Regains Momentum Post-MCTO Revocation

November 13, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aion Therapeutic Inc (TSE:AION) has released an update.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. has announced the revocation of a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission, following the filing of delayed financial statements. The delays were due to complexities from the acquisition of Toppen Health, but with all necessary filings now completed, the company is back on track.

For further insights into TSE:AION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.