Aion Therapeutic Regains Momentum Post-MCTO Revocation

Aion Therapeutic Inc. has announced the revocation of a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission, following the filing of delayed financial statements. The delays were due to complexities from the acquisition of Toppen Health, but with all necessary filings now completed, the company is back on track.

