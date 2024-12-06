Aion Therapeutic Announces New Private Placement

Aion Therapeutic Inc (TSE:AION) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aion Therapeutic Inc. is set to close a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 33.3 million units, aiming to raise approximately $500,000. Each unit includes shares and warrants, with proceeds intended for general working capital. This move highlights the company’s focus on growth and innovation in the health and wellness sector.

For further insights into TSE:AION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.