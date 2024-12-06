News & Insights

Stocks

Aion Therapeutic Announces New Private Placement

December 06, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aion Therapeutic Inc (TSE:AION) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aion Therapeutic Inc. is set to close a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 33.3 million units, aiming to raise approximately $500,000. Each unit includes shares and warrants, with proceeds intended for general working capital. This move highlights the company’s focus on growth and innovation in the health and wellness sector.

For further insights into TSE:AION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.