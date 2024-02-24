Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Price Target Increased by 6.96% to 1.31

The average one-year price target for Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) has been revised to 1.31 / share. This is an increase of 6.96% from the prior estimate of 1.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.23 to a high of 1.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ainsworth Game Technology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 2,500K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 814K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 557K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 387K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

