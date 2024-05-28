Ainsworth Game Reports Growth Amid Challenges

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AU:AGI) has released an update.

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited announced a 17% revenue increase to $285 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, with international sales now making up 86% of total revenue. The company also reported a 10% increase in Profit before Tax at $41.5 million, despite delays in product releases and challenging market conditions in Latin America. The strategic review by Macquarie Capital has been placed on hold to focus on organic operations and optimize short-term financial performance.

For further insights into AU:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.