Ainos files complaints over concerns about unsual trading activity

Ainos (AIMD) has filed complaints with NASDAQ MarketWatch and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, due to concerns about unusual trading activity in its common stock, specifically large-volume sell orders. Ainos suspects that these trading activities may involve regulatory violations and urges the regulators to investigate thoroughly to uphold market fairness and protect stockholder interests. Ainos management team views this matter with the utmost seriousness, as prolonged irregular trading could pose undue risks to stockholder value. The Company has reported its concerns to regulatory bodies, calling for NASDAQ and the SEC to take action in identifying and addressing any potential illegal trading practices. Neither NASDAQ MarketWatch nor the SEC will confirm the existence of an investigation nor will they provide details on any related progress. Nevertheless, Ainos remains committed to engaging with regulators, as appropriate, to support transparency in the market and foster investor confidence.

