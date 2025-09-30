AInnovation Technology Group Co. (SEHK:2121) Price Target Increased by 35.51% to 8.64

The average one-year price target for AInnovation Technology Group Co. (SEHK:2121) has been revised to HK$8.64 / share. This is an increase of 35.51% from the prior estimate of HK$6.38 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.36 to a high of HK$15.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from the latest reported closing price of HK$7.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in AInnovation Technology Group Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2121 is 0.01%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 15,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 6,050K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2121 by 1.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,711K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2121 by 43.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,543K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 873K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 605K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.