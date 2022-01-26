AIN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.20, changing hands as high as $86.32 per share. Albany International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $65.1438 per share, with $93.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.