AIN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.53, changing hands as low as $82.10 per share. Albany International Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $74.17 per share, with $93.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.46.

