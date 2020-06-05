AIN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.79, changing hands as high as $73.51 per share. Albany International Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.46 per share, with $92.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.81.

