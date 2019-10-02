AIMT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AIMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.59, changing hands as high as $23.63 per share. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIMT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $36.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.70.

