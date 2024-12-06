News & Insights

AIMS Property Securities Fund Updates Director’s Stock Interests

December 06, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.

AIMS Property Securities Fund has announced a change in director George Wang’s interest in securities, with acquisitions totaling 26,619 ordinary units across several funds. These transactions, executed via on-market trades, reflect a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio. Investors may find these moves indicative of the company’s growth strategy and the director’s confidence in its future performance.

