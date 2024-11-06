News & Insights

Stocks

AIMS Property Securities Fund Updates Director’s Stock Holdings

November 06, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.

AIMS Property Securities Fund has reported a change in the indirect interests of its director, George Wang, who acquired additional ordinary units in AIMS Investment Group Holdings Pty Ltd through on-market trades. The acquisitions took place over three dates, increasing his holdings in the company, which is part of his broader investment strategy. This update reflects ongoing activities and adjustments within the company’s investment framework.

For further insights into AU:APW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.