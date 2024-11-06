AIMS Property Securities Fund Updates Director’s Stock Holdings

AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.

AIMS Property Securities Fund has reported a change in the indirect interests of its director, George Wang, who acquired additional ordinary units in AIMS Investment Group Holdings Pty Ltd through on-market trades. The acquisitions took place over three dates, increasing his holdings in the company, which is part of his broader investment strategy. This update reflects ongoing activities and adjustments within the company’s investment framework.

