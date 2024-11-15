AIMS Property Fund Director Increases Holdings

AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.
AIMS Property Securities Fund has announced a change in the director’s interest, with George Wang acquiring additional ordinary units through AIMS Investment Group Holdings Pty Ltd. The transactions, involving on-market trades, increased his holdings by 11,109 units, highlighting continued investment in the fund. This move could signal confidence in the fund’s growth and stability to investors.
