AIMS Property Fund Director Increases Holdings

November 15, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

AIMS Property Securities Fund (AU:APW) has released an update.

AIMS Property Securities Fund has announced a change in the director’s interest, with George Wang acquiring additional ordinary units through AIMS Investment Group Holdings Pty Ltd. The transactions, involving on-market trades, increased his holdings by 11,109 units, highlighting continued investment in the fund. This move could signal confidence in the fund’s growth and stability to investors.

