Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) closed at $29.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food allergy drug developer had lost 15.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AIMT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AIMT to post earnings of -$1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.53%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AIMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.66% higher. AIMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.