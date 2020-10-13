Aimmune shareholders accept $2 billion Nestle tender offer

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O shareholders have backed Nestle's NESN.S $2 billion offer to gain full ownership of the first U.S.-approved peanut allergy treatment, which has struggled with a slow launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including shares it already held, Nestle controlled around 84% of the outstanding shares as of the $34.50 per share offer's expiration date. "The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer set forth in the offer to purchase has been satisfied," Nestle said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

