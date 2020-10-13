Aimmune shareholders accept $2 billion Nestle tender offer

US Markets
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc shareholders have backed Nestle's $2 billion offer to gain full ownership of the first U.S.-approved peanut allergy treatment, which has struggled with a slow launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including shares it already held, Nestle controlled around 84% of the outstanding shares as of the $34.50 per share offer's expiration date. "The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer set forth in the offer to purchase has been satisfied," Nestle said.

