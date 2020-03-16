Aimmune says peanut allergy therapy launch may be slowed down by coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O on Monday said the launch of its peanut allergy therapy may be slowed down by the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

The company's manufacturing operations are based in the country and remain fully operational and it said it had sufficient stock of the therapy to meet patients' demand for the foreseeable future.

Aimmune's therapy Palforzia won U.S. approval earlier this year as the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved food allergy treatment and is touted as a potential blockbuster.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

