(RTTNews) - Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO), Monday announced the appointment Suzanne Raftery Herbst as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Herbst has been serving as COO of Innovate Corp. (VATE) and director of its subsidiary boards. She has more than 23 years of operational experience in the public as well as private sectors.

