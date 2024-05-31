Aimia Inc. Readies for AGM with Director Nominations

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) has released an update.

Aimia Inc. has announced the filing of its management information circular in preparation for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, 2024, in which it will propose an experienced slate of director nominees. Shareholders have been advised to review AGM materials and strongly encouraged to vote for Aimia’s selected directors. The company also acknowledges the proposed introduction of six dissident nominees by a shareholder, while a long-standing director, Karen Basian, will not seek reelection.

For further insights into TSE:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.