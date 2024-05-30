Aimia Inc. Proposes Share Buyback Strategy

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) has released an update.

Aimia Inc. has announced a plan to buy back and cancel up to 10% of its common shares, initiating a Normal Course Issuer Bid contingent on Toronto Stock Exchange approval. This move aligns with their May 15 strategy to enhance shareholder value and capitalizes on the company’s belief that its stock is undervalued. The bid is set to operate from June 2024 to June 2025, with flexibility in purchase timing and price, subject to regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into TSE:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.