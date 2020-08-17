Aimia Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Aimia Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX: AIM-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2005), with shares changing hands as low as $13.60 on the day. As of last close, AIM.PRA was trading at a 45.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AIM.PRA shares, versus AIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AIM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Aimia Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1:

In Monday trading, Aimia Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX: AIM-PRA.TO) is currently up about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: AIM.TO) are up about 1.5%.

