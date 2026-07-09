BioTech
AFJK

Aimei Health Plunges After Termination Of Business Combination Agreement With United Hydrogen

July 09, 2026 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. (AFJK) announced that it has terminated the business combination agreement with United Hydrogen Group Inc., as amended on June 6, 2025, because the proposed business combination did not close by the contractual outside date.

Following the news, AFJK is plunging 50.56% to $13.11.

With respect to the announcement, the company has sent a notice of termination to United Hydrogen on July 7, 2026, effective immediately.

Commenting on the termination, Xie Junheng, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, said: "Although we were unable to complete the proposed business combination with United Hydrogen within the required timeframe, we remain confident in our ability to identify and execute a compelling transaction in the future."

AFJK has traded between $6.75 and $130.37 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $26.69.

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