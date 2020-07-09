AIMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.30, changing hands as low as $29.11 per share. Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIMC's low point in its 52 week range is $12 per share, with $38.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.42.

