AIMC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/17/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/19, Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 1/3/20. As a percentage of AIMC's recent stock price of $35.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AIMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIMC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.52 per share, with $38.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.04.

In Friday trading, Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

