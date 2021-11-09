AIMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.85, changing hands as high as $60.61 per share. Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIMC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.1201 per share, with $68.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.00.

