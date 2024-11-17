AIM Vaccine’s Serum-Free Rabies Vaccine Nears Global Market Entry

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd., a leading supplier of rabies vaccines, has submitted a pre-application for marketing its innovative serum-free rabies vaccine, which has demonstrated excellent safety and immunogenicity in Phase III trials. This vaccine, free from animal serum, aims to reduce allergic reactions and is poised to be the first of its kind globally, marking a significant advancement in rabies prevention. The company has completed the necessary infrastructure for large-scale production, positioning itself to enhance vaccine quality and safety worldwide.

