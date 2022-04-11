Markets
AIM ImmunoTech Up 8% As Its Ampligen To Treat Breast Cancer Meets Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) are rising more than 8% in the morning trade on Monday after the company said early stage study evaluating its drug candidate Ampligen for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer met its primary goal.

In the phase I study, the potential of chemokine modulation therapy including Ampligen , followed by Merck's Keytruda was evaluated in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Data from the Phase 1 study showed that short-term systemic chemokine modulation therapy was well tolerated and selectively enhanced local cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) infiltration in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

AIM, currently at $1.17, has been trading in the range of $0.55-$2.40 in the past 52 weeks.

