AIM ImmunoTech Unveils $2.4 Mln Direct Offering And Private Placement Of Warrants

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immuno-pharma company, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for a registered direct offering of 7.51 million shares at a purchase price of $0.325 per share.

The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be approximately $2.4 million, and the offering is expected to close on or about May 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the company will issue and sell unregistered Series I warrants to purchase up to 15.04 million shares, with an exercise price of $0.325 per share. The warrants will be exercisable subject to stockholder approval and will expire five (5) years from the initial exercise date.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the manufacture of clinical drug supply, planned Phase 3 clinical trial activities, and working capital.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

AIM ImmunoTech's lead investigational product is Ampligen (Rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist, in clinical trials for cancers, including pancreatic and renal cell carcinoma, viral diseases, and immune system disorders.

AIM has traded between $0.21 and $19.73 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.25, down 38.42%.

In the pre-market, AIM is down 0.36%.

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