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AIM ImmunoTech Stock Gains Over Final Approval Of Novel Cancer Therapy Patent In Japan

March 18, 2026 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) are climbing about 80 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the Japan Patent Office approved a Japanese patent covering the company's proprietary use of Ampligen (rintatolimod) in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.28 on the New York Stock Exchange American, up 80.28 percent. The stock opened at $1.45 and has climbed as high as $1.62 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.61 to $34.9.

AIM also intends to expand its intellectual property portfolio by pursuing orphan drug designation in Japan for Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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